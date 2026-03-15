Armed stalking suspect arrested in Kootenai County SWAT operation

KOOTENAI COUNTY — A joint SWAT team operation in Kootenai County led to the arrest of a 37-year-old armed stalking and kidnapping suspect.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said that over the past several days, officials have been investigating a stalking/kidnapping incident in the unincorporated area of Coeur d'Alene.

Deputies learned that the suspect, 37-year-old Justin R. Raper, had allegedly been stalking the victim, entered the victim's residence without permission and held the victim against their will.

Sunday, March 15, deputies recovered a photo sent to the victim of the suspect holding a firearm to his head, along with a threatening message.

Police say that Raper is prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous felony convictions.

Through information provided by the victim, deputies were able to pinpoint Raper's location in the 4000 block of W. Grange Avenue in the unincorporated area of Post Falls.

Officials then obtained an arrest warrant.

Deputies arrived on scene at the suspect's residence and established a perimeter. Police said that Raper initially refused to exit and surrender.

"Due to the nature of the incident, the joint agency KCSO/CDAPD [Coeur d'Alene Police Department] SWAT team responded to the scene," KCSO said.

Raper eventually exited the residence and was taken into custody "without further incident," officials said.

Raper was arrested on charges of kidnapping, first-degree stalking, burglary, and trespassing.

KCSO says that additional charges may be pending as the investigation continues.