Armed man avoiding police barricades house in Bonneville County

AMMON, Idaho — Just after 9 a.m. on Feb. 5th, officers with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a residence on Oak Ridge Dr. in Ammon, Idaho following reports of a man who police say was out of control.

The reporting party described the man as possibly armed, intoxicated, and acting destructively in the house.

When they arrived deputies saw the man retreat into the residence by himself, refusing to come out to speak to officers. Evidence on the scene indicated the man may have a firearm, and the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Tactical Team was activated and responded to the situation. As a precaution, Deputies alerted nearby residences, businesses and a school of the situation, advising them to shelter in place.

Negotiators worked with the man both over the phone and verbally at the residence for more than 90 minutes before the man eventually agreed to exit and surrender to Deputies.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is now clearing the scene. No injuries were reported related to the incident.