A Nampa man is in custody after an argument between roommates escalated early Wednesday morning. he has been identified as Seth Anderson.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. inside a home on the 1700 block of 1st Street North in Nampa.

According to Nampa Police Sergeant Tim Riha, Anderson was staying temporarily in the home and came back drunk and started an argument with the two women who live there. A gun was pulled and when the women tried to get away the gun went off. No one was hit by the gunfire.

During the fight, one of the women pulled a knife and stabbed the Anderson in the back. He then pulled out another knife and slashed one of the women. Anderson's injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

One of the women is seeking treatment at the hospital.

Anderson is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated battery. He will be taken to the Canyon County Jail.

This incident is still under investigation by Nampa Police detectives.