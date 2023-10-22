Argument escalates to shooting in Kuna, Police say

KUNA, Idaho — Kuna Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened late at night on October 21. The reported shooting occurred just outside of a house in the 700 block of White Fang Street, in the Deer Flat Road/School Avenue neighborhood.

Officers were called to the home at 8:53 p.m., finding the man who had been shot when they arrived. Officers on the scene administered first aid before paramedics arrived.

Paramedics then transported the wounded man to a local hospital for further treatment.

According to details from the initial investigation at the scene, the two men involved in the incident got into an argument at a party outside the home. This escalated to a physical fight which led to one of the men shooting the other.

The suspect in the shooting was taken into custody, and officers are reporting that there is no ongoing threat to the public in connection with the incident.

The case is still under investigation, no charges have been filed at this time.