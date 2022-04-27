Arbor Day celebrations around the Treasure Valley

Arbor Day is April 29 and you can get involved by making the community more green.

Idaho Forest Products Commission officials say working forests provide jobs to 31,000 Idahoans and bring over $2.4 billion to Idaho's economy. Commission Director Jennifer Okerlund said trees are harvested to improve forest health, reduce fire risk, or make wood and paper products.

"It’s this management that makes our forests sustainable for future generations. In Idaho, for every tree harvested, seven more are growing for the future," Okerlund said in a statement.

BOISE

Idaho's official Arbor Day celebration will take place at the Idaho State Museum on Friday at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend. There will be free seedlings, informational booths, presentations and appearances by Smokey Bear and Scout the Fox.

NAMPA

On Wednesday, the City of Nampa is celebrating with a Sycamore tree planting event. Mayor Debbie Kling, forestry staff, and 5th graders from Park Ridge Elementary school will all take part in the planting.

Nampa is celebrating its 24th year as a 'Tree City USA.' The designation comes from the Arbor Day Foundation and Idaho Department of Lands. To become a 'Tree City USA' four standards must be met: a tree board and department, a tree care ordinance, a community forestry program, and holding and Arbor Day observance.

MERIDIAN

The Children's Museum of Idaho will celebrate Arbor Day April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum will have learning stations to teach kids about trees and the importance of planting. Seedlings from Lucky Peak Nursery, who provides seedlings for the U.S. Forest Service, will be available while supplies last.

CELEBRATE INDIVIDUALLY

The Idaho Forest Product Commission also encourages people celebrate on their own by planting a seedling, or even celebrating a favorite tree in the back yard.

“This Arbor Day, we hope you will look to Idaho’s forests for all the things they contribute to where we live and our way of life,” Okerlund said.

For a list of Arbor Day activities, learning resources and more, click here.