April 2nd through 8th is "Pothole Week" in Ada County

Boise, (ID) - Ada County roads will be receiving some much-needed love in the upcoming week.

The Ada County Highway District is asking the public to be on the watch for potholes and is designating April 2nd to April 8th "pothole days."

Anyone in Ada county is being encouraged to report any potholes they find on the agency's website so that crews can be sent out to fill in the holes.

They ask that you include a picture, a location, and any extra comments you feel the repair crews may need.

Typical response time is about 24 hours but that all depends on how many potholes need repair.