Appreciation Fair held for Veterans and Military

The Boise VA Medical Center hosted a veterans appreciation fair event today on the parade grounds in Boise. It was free to attend, and there was plenty of food and entertainment. There were also informational booths.

"My favorite part is just going around and shaking the hand of every veteran that shows up here today. Being a veteran myself I still appreciate everybody that's here. My whole family's been military I've been military just want to say thank you for your service and we're here to help you and so are all these vendors that are here," said Jeremy Lemro, the coordinator of the appreciation fair.

The event was held for veterans to learn more about what benefits, services, and opportunities are available to them from the community organizations and agencies who appreciate them.