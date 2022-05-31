Application deadline approaching for Boise Districting Comission

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise is looking for applicants to serve on its new Districting Commission.

Members will serve the Boise community by working to redraw the district map for city council elections, that will stand for as long as a decade.

Interested residents must be eligible to vote in Boise, and must not have run for city council or plan to run for city council in the 5 years before or after serving. The citizen commission will start meeting in July and will finish up their map in November.

A cover letter and resume can be sent to comissionapplications@cityofboise.org. They Mayor's office asks you add "Boise Districting Commission" in the subject line.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday.