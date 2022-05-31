Watch
News

Actions

Application deadline approaching for Boise Districting Comission

Boise City Hall
Idaho News 6
Boise City Hall
Posted at 12:25 PM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 14:25:25-04

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise is looking for applicants to serve on its new Districting Commission.

Members will serve the Boise community by working to redraw the district map for city council elections, that will stand for as long as a decade.

Interested residents must be eligible to vote in Boise, and must not have run for city council or plan to run for city council in the 5 years before or after serving. The citizen commission will start meeting in July and will finish up their map in November.

A cover letter and resume can be sent to comissionapplications@cityofboise.org. They Mayor's office asks you add "Boise Districting Commission" in the subject line.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light