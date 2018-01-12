Appeal withdrawn for State Street CVS pharmacy

Opponents of a proposed Boise CVS Pharmacy are breathing a sigh of relief. City leaders say the developer behind the project on 17th and State Street withdrew their appeal for a drive-through after Boise's planning and zoning commission denied the permit.

"I was guardedly optimistic," said David Klinger of the citizen group Save Boise Neighborhoods. "I think we need to look at this again as one of many battles that are going on around Boise.

The pharmacy could still be built just without the drive-through, but city leaders don't know if the company plans to move forward with the project. 6 On Your Side reached out to the developer but has not received a response.

"The city has an obligation to a property owner, that if they meet all of their entitlements, and give us all of the information, and getting all the permitting they need to get done, they can do with they want to do with their building as long as they meet our codes," said Mike Journee a spokesmen for the mayors office.

Concerned citizens with the group " Save Boise Neighborhoods" raised their voices over the project in city hall and in the streets. The CVS would demolish a number of buildings including a 23 unit apartment complex. The group also points out the surrounding area is already saturated with pharmacies and say they are worried about increased traffic.

"We're really in an explosive growth period in Boise and were losing a lot of our community values at a rapid pace that are concerning people that live here," said Lori Dicaire of Save Boise Neighborhoods.



