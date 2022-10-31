Apartment complex fire ruled arson, aggravated battery arrest

CALDWELL, Idaho — Police officers in Caldwell assisted the Caldwell Fire Department in an apartment fire and then immediately arrested a man for battery in an unrelated incident nearby.

Just after noon on Sunday, the Caldwell Fire Department responded to a three-story apartment building fire at Chicago and Kimball according to a press release.

Four Caldwell Police Officers were first on the scene and were advised by residents that people were still inside. The officers then ran into the building to evacuate the remaining residents as Caldwell fire arrived on scene.

The Caldwell Fire Department was successfully able to put out the fire with assistance from Middleton/Star fire, two units from Nampa fire and one unit from Wilder.

The fire has been determined to be arson and a person of interest has been detained according to an update from the Caldwell Fire Department.

As Caldwell Police were rescuing people from the burning building, a good samaritan flagged them down and directed them to a man who was attacking a victim with a metal cane in an unrelated incident.

When Officers approached, the suspect dropped the weapon and fled on foot. The man was chased into a home on Belmont as he attempted to barricade himself in.

Officers were successful in de-escalating the situation and took the man into custody after a struggle.

No Officers were hurt during the incident and the use of force will be investigated by the department.