Antigovernment activist Bundy sentenced to 10 days in jail

Posted at 3:47 PM, Apr 07, 2022
Idaho gubernatorial candidate and antigovernment activist Ammon Bundy has been fined $3,000 and sentenced to 10 days in jail for contempt of court.

Bundy was immediately handcuffed Thursday in Fourth District Court in Boise and taken to the Ada County Jail. Judge Annie McDevitt ruled Bundy failed to perform 40 hours of community service following a 2020 trespassing conviction at the Idaho Statehouse.

Bundy argued his work for his own campaign as governor counted toward the 40 hours of community service. But McDevitt told Bundy that he blatantly disrespected the court's order and made a mockery of the sentence he had received.

