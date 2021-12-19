Anti-Semitic fliers found in Boise's North End

Anti-Semitic fliers were found scattered in Boise's North End Sunday morning.

Ada County Dispatch said the incident has been reported and officers are investigating.

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights responded to the incident on Twitter.

This morning, several neighborhoods found this on their doorsteps. Antisemitism is hate speech that must be condemned and prosecuted. pic.twitter.com/7qgzk9WRxa — Wassmuth Center (@IdaHumanRights) December 19, 2021

Dan Prinzing, the Executive Director of the Wassmuth Center also said the Center has been receiving alerts since this morning about the incident from North End residents.

"These are incidents that have to be taken seriously," he said. "This is antisemitism as hate speech, symbols as hate speech and we have to all be disturbed."

This incident comes just 2 weeks after other Anti-Semitic messages were graffitied along the greenbelt in downtown Boise, near the Anne Frank Memorial.

"These are not just random acts. They're happening with such frequency, with such deliberation that now it's time for us to get deliberate with our action," Prinzing said. "We have to proclaim if this is here, it's not only unacceptable, it needs to be illegal, it needs to be prosecuted, we need to take action because it will only continue to get worse and as long as we have state leaders who continue to coddle extremism, we're going to continue to see this in our day-to-day."