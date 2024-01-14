Watch Now
Snow plow hit in Mountain Home during snowstorm

Courtesy Idaho Transportation Department
Posted at 6:43 PM, Jan 13, 2024
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department is reminding those on the road to watch for snow plows after an accident with a semi on Jan. 13 took one of the plows off the road permanently.

The collision happened on the I-84 southeast of Mountain Home. ITD states this marks the fifth snow plow strike statewide and the second in this week alone.

The damage to the plow is significant enough that the vehicle will be retired following the accident. ITD is reminding drivers to stay vigilant and be aware of the extreme weather conditions to keep themselves, other drivers, and snow plow operators safe.

