Another ITD snow plow struck on I-84

Idaho Transportation Department
Courtesy: Idaho Transportation Department
Posted at 11:10 AM, Jan 17, 2024
TWIN FALLS, ID — Early Wednesday morning, another one of the Idaho Transportation Department's snow plows was struck while working to clear snowy roads.

ITD says the vehicle was rear-ended by a semi-truck as it was clearing ice and snow on I-84, just outside of Twin Falls.

ITD reports that this is the seventh time one of their plows has been struck by another vehicle.

The plow will now be out of commission for up to two weeks for repairs.

As always while out on the roads, officials urge you to slow down and be mindful of snow plows as you drive.

