Another Black Rock planned for Meridian

This article was originally published by Autum Robertson in BoiseDev.

Another Black Rock Coffee Bar is planned for Meridian.

A permit was filed with the city to build a new coffee drive-though at 3300 S. Eagle Rd. near an existing Rite Aid Pharmacy.

The applicant is requesting conditional use permit approval to build the Black Rock near a residential area. The drive-through establishment is about 1,975 square feet.

The Oregon-based coffee chain has two locations in Meridian and several across the Treasure Valley. Black Rock serves a variety of drinks such as the Carmel Blondie, Irish Coffee, Infused Fuels, and Smoothes. They also serve breakfast snacks.

The applicant will be in front of the Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission on May 19.