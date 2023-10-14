Annular Solar Eclipse and Bronco Day highlight a busy day at Boise State University

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Physics Central Idaho Sky Reserve STEM Network held a viewing party of the solar eclipse and the clouds broke just enough for people to witness the ring of fire.

"It looks like it is on fire," said Melissa McPhetridge, a Boise State alum. "It is super red, it is going around the moon it is beautiful."

In an Annular Solar Eclipses, the moon blocks the sun, but the moon is far enough away that it doesn't completely cover the sun.

"We get solar eclipses a few times a year depending on the year, but they are not always visible from where you live," said Brian Jackson, an associate professor of physics at BSU. "They are visible in a narrow region so we happen to be very fortunate in Idaho that we get to see almost a complete, but not quite complete Annular Eclipse."

Boise State Physics Department brought out the telescope and sold eclipse viewing glasses to give people a chance to experience this phenomenon.

"I really want to thank everyone involved in putting this together," said McPhetridge. "I’ve gotten pictures and I’m excited to share on Facebook with all my friends."

The eclipse also provides a fundraising opportunity to help people learn more about astronomy as the team at Boise State sold glasses for five dollars.

"We have a partnership with NASA that funds outreach here, part of that goes to pay for our students and our staffing," said Jackson. "But, we are also trying to raise donations to support our lecture series."

The first Friday of every month the physics department hosts a lecture and in November they will bring astrophysicist and Cal Berkeley professor Alex Filippenko to Boise.

Click here for more information or to donate to the cause.

Bronco Day welcomes prospective students

Boise State University also held their biggest admissions recruiting day of the year as thousands toured campus for Bronco Day.

This event helps draw in prospective students by introducing them to professors and students where they can learn about clubs and they can get help with their applications.

It creates a one-stop shop where students and their parents can learn about Boise State. The admissions department goes out of their way to roll out the blue carpet for Broncos Day.

The event starts with a presentation at the Morrison Center with the help of the Blue Thunder Marching Band and later in the day, people get to go on the blue field.

"People love seeing the blue turf and we love sharing the magic of the blue turf with our visitors," said Chelsea Smith. "It is just such an inspiring place to be and a great symbol of everything we do here and our innovative mindset."

If you missed the eclipse the next one will happen in 2046, but if you missed Bronco Day you can sign up for a campus tour throughout the year.