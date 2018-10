Boise got a spooky dose of 80's choreography with a flash mob to Michael Jackson's "Thriller" at the Boise Spectrum today.

The dancing ghouls are supporting "Thrill the World" an annual worldwide flash mob. More than 50 Boiseans attempted to break the world record for the world's largest simultaneous dance as crowds gathered to watch the zombies.

It is yet to be determined whether they actually broke the world record, but if not this year, there's always the next.