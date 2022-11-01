Annual Ski Swap returns this weekend, benefitting Bogus Basin Ski Education

BOISE, Idaho — The annual Ski Swap is back at Expo Idaho this weekend for its 71st year.

More than 20,000 items are expected to go on sale, benefitting the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation. The foundation is a non-profit youth sports organization for athletes who want to compete in alpine ski racing, freeride skiing and snowboarding.

The Ski Swap runs from Friday, Nov. 4 to Sunday, Nov. 6. Admission is $5.00 for those 18-years-old and older. Admission is free on Sunday if you bring a canned food donation.

Ski Swap Sale hours:

Friday, Nov. 4, 1 pm-10 pm

Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 am – 7 pm

Sunday, Nov. 6, 10 am- 3 pm

Participants can either list items for sale, or buy items already posted for purchase.

For more information on how to sell, click here.

For more information on the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation, click here.