Annual Plant Sale fundraiser at the Idaho Botanical Garden

BOISE, Idaho — The Botanical Garden will host its plant sale fundraiser just in time for Mother's Day weekend, welcoming the public into the garden on May 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event provides an opportunity for the Idaho community to learn about the diverse plants cultivated in the gardens while supporting the nonprofit organization.

The sale features many Sagebrush Steep-appropriate plants, which support pollinators and contribute to conserving native plants in the Treasure Valley.

Though the sale is open to the public on May 13, members of the garden are invited to come a day early, on May 12, to enjoy the full selection available at the fundraiser.

The Idaho Botanical Garden has been spreading the message of conservation and sustainability since 1984. The garden has become iconic in the Gem State for its showcase of native fauna and the spectacular outdoor concerts hosted there.

More details on the fundraiser event can be found on the event page.