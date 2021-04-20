Annual Boise River Cleanup happening April 24

BOISE, Idaho — Float season on the Boise River won't happen for a while, but in the meantime, you can help keep the river clean.

Dozens of volunteers will meet at locations in Eagle, Star, Middleton and Caldwell on April 24 to pick up supplies like trash bags and disposal gloves. From there, they will fan out to pick up trash in public parks, along the Greenbelt and at Fish and Game access sites.

When you sign up, you are asked to indicate which starting point you prefer. Groups starting at each location will be limited to 25 people or less. Volunteers are also asked to wear a mask when checking in and when within six feet of other people throughout the clean-up.