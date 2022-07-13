The 5th Annual Boise Goathead Fest returns in August for a "bigger than ever" event.

The "Wonderfully-Weird and Bona-fide-Boise bicycle" Pedal-Powered Parade on August 27 will include live music performances, kids activities, beer and more, organizers announced Wednesday.

"This is year 5 for Boise Goathead Fest, and we are so excited to bring our wonderfully weird bicycle festival back to Boise at full scale," Boise Bicycle Project Executive Director Jimmy Hallyburton said in a statement. "With over 5000 costumed riders expected in the pedal powered parade and nonstop bicycle-related activities, games, and entertainment in the park, Boise is soon to be home to one of the largest bicycle festivals in the country."

Organizers invite people to join the City of Boise Weed Warriors group to pull goatheads and compete for prizes ahead of the event.

Anyone interested in participating or volunteering can register online.

The Boise Goathead Fest 2022 is set for 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. August 27 at Cecil D. Andrus Park.