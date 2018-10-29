Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial gives people a place to reflect on tragic shooting in Boise

Boise - People wandered into the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in downtown Boise to reflect on the horrific shooting at a Synagogue in Pittsburgh over the weekend that killed 11 people and injured six more.

The memorial has become a place that both people of the Jewish faith and people who want to support the Jewish community can come together to reflect on the most deadly Jewish shooting in United States history.

"It makes me tear up," said David Aronson who told us he lost several members of his family to the Holocaust. "I'm horrified, disgusted but not surprised."

There were flowers and messages left to show that Boise condemns the attack and people who weren't Jewish came to the memorial to lend their support.

"I just can't believe that is the climate we are living in," said Trevor Halverson. "Why are people going around killing each other it is nonsense, it is stupid."