Ann Morrison returns to normal after Independence Day fireworks display

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, Ann Morrison Park in Boise saw thousands of guests for their Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks show.

Right after the fireworks were over, Boise Parks and Rec staff sprung into action; helping clean up the park after the festivities.

They worked until around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, then at 6:30 a.m., they resumed and finished the job. The clean-up was a smashing success. People at Ann Morrison on Wednesday noted how clean it was.

“Boise does a phenomenal job of their clean up," said a greenbelt biker named Steve. Steve did not give Idaho News 6 his full name. "Their parks are meticulous always. The city takes great pride in having this place look very neat.”

Boise Parks and Rec Horticulture manager, Clint Stevens, says there was a good amount of trash after the fireworks, but they were most of it was gone by 7 a.m.

“It actually didn’t look too bad," Stevens said about the park. "Sometimes you come in here and it looks like a bomb went off. Not in the air, but on the ground.”

Stevens said his team takes pride in how their parks look.

“It’s their job, it’s their livelihood, but it’s something they’ve been doing for a long time," Stevens said. "They see how it can look and so they want to keep it looking that way and when it deviates from that they want to get it back that way as soon as possible.”

As far as fireworks that weren't at Ann Morrison Park, the Boise Fire Department says they responded to around 25 fires on Tuesday and Wednesday. They said they are working to confirm which ones were firework related. One case that was started by fireworks happened off Columbia Road in East Boise.

No one was injured, but it serves as a reminder to be safe when working with fireworks.

