BOISE, Idaho — Activist Ammon Bundy is also gearing up for a court appearance.

He's facing Contempt of Court charges after allegedly violating a court order to stop intimidating witnesses and plaintiffs.

Specifically those involved in the St. Lukes defamation case where Bundy and an associate were ordered to pay over $50 million in damages.

Bundy's trial is expected to start today ad should last for four days at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise.