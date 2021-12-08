AmeriCorps members helping St. Luke's, Central District Health

BOISE, Idaho — In November, AmeriCorps members started at St. Luke's and Central District Health (CDH) to help provide support in many different ways.

Members helped with food and nutrition services, as well as daily COVID-19 case investigations. COVID-19 brought huge strain on local health systems and after a request for non-clinical support was made through the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, the help was brought to St. Luke's and CDH who were feeling the impacts on staff.

While at St. Luke's, AmeriCorp members helped with cafeteria cleaning, working the food service line, prep work and getting meals up to patients on different floors. With the support of the members, St. Luke's has been able to hire and train new, permanent employees.

"Being on this project and helping with the COVID-19 impact has been a really great opportunity for the whole team and for us to be able to come together to work with all of the people in the community here," said Rita Bardon, AmeriCorp team member.

At CDH, AmeriCorp members helped file and sort around 8,000 COVID-19 case investigations and completed more than 750 COVID-19 lab closeouts.

The AmeriCorp members will finish up their assignments on December 19.