Boise, ID - Every year the American Red Cross sees a drastic decline in blood donations during the holiday season. People tend to be giving when it comes to the holidays but not when it comes to blood.

The American Red Cross sees a decline in donations by at least 20 percent around the holidays.

On average they need at least 600 people to donate a unit a day just to stay afloat. Each unit donated can help up to three people.



"So, as you can tell that is a major mountain to climb, and we have the challenge of the holiday season when people are not thinking of those things at this time then that is what the difficulty is," Said Mary Wolf, American Red Cross.



Wolf said a person can donate on average every 56 days.