American Airlines plane hits the dirt at BOI

American Airlines flight 2290 with service from Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) to Boise (BOI) had a little bit of trouble making it to the gate.

The planes' January 16 arrival in BOI ventured off the tarmac and into the gravel while taxiing to the terminal resulting in passengers being deplaned via stairway and bussed to the terminal.

No injuries were reported.

The airline apologized for the inconvenience, stating that they never want to disrupt their customers travel plans.

American maintains that the safety of their customers and crew is their top priority. The Boeing 737 has been taken out of service to undergo a full inspection by American's maintenance team.

