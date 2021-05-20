American Heart Association: Don't delay your health check-ups

BOISE, Idaho — As cities and states reopen and with more normal life on the horizon, the American Heart Association (AHA) is teaming up with Saint Alphonsus to encourage people to set an appointment for health check-ups they may have skipped during the last year.+

A recent CDC study found that at least 20% of Idahoans reported delaying or not getting medical care in the past eight weeks because of the pandemic. Now, the "Doctor, It's Been Too Long" campaign is hoping to change that.

"It's safe to go back to their physician," said Laura Western, Executive Director of AHA Idaho. "It's time to get back and see them and make sure to pay attention to their own health. It's the right time to do it, and the support system is there."

AHA data shows obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes and heart failure were four of the top risks for COVID-19 complications.