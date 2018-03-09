American Conservative Union endorses David Leroy

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The American Conservative Union is the latest high-profile group to announce an endorsement in the race for Idaho's 1st Congressional District open seat.

Republican candidate David Leroy, former Idaho attorney general and former lieutenant governor, announced Thursday that he had secured the endorsement.

The American Conservative Union organizes the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.

In a statement distributed by Leroy's campaign, the American Conservative Union said that Leroy has a strong record of conservative leadership.

Other GOP congressional hopefuls include former state Sen. Russ Fulcher from Meridian; state Rep. Luke Malek from Coeur d'Alene; Rep. Christy Perry from Nampa, and first-time political candidate Michael Snyder.

Idaho's 1st Congressional District seat is now open after U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador announced he would run for governor in 2018.

The district covers the northern half of the state and snakes down to the western part of the Treasure Valley, including parts of Boise.