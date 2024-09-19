America250 kicks off "America's Field Trip" contest for students across the U.S.

The nonpartisan group America250 has kicked off the second installment of “America’s Field Trip," a nationwide scholastic contest where students can earn a special behind-the-scenes experience at an "iconic American historical and cultural site."

America’s Field Trip invites students in grades 3-12 to submit a piece of artwork or writing that reflects on "what America means to them," with submissions open through Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Earlier this year, thousands of students submitted entries for the inaugural America’s Field Trip contest. The 2024 awardees from Idaho included Phoenix O., an 8th Grader at Shoshone, Eloise P., a student at Rathdrum Elementary School, and Rebekah C., a middle school student in Meridian.

RELATED: Shoshone teen's video essay wins him a trip to the Statue of Liberty in 'America's Field Trip'.

Next summer, 75 first-place awardees and their designated chaperone will be provided airfare, lodging and access to an "unforgettable field trip experience" at one of the nation’s select historical and cultural sites. Second-place awardees will receive a $500 cash award.

“America’s 250th anniversary is an opportunity for everyone to share their stories, their thoughts on the past, and their hopes and dreams for the future — especially our young people," America250 Chair Rosie Rios said in a press release. “America’s Field Trip is more than just a contest; it’s an investment in our country’s future."

Students can submit their entries and view the full list of 2025 Field Trips at america250.org