Volunteer police officer in Michigan off force after calling Chauvin verdict 'BS'

TAYLOR, Mich. — An auxiliary police officer has been removed from the Taylor Police Department after posting an explicit status on Facebook following the verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial.

Kevin Leblanc served as an auxiliary officer — an unpaid volunteer — for 10 years in the Taylor Police Department. However, the city’s police chief confirmed that he’s been removed from the force for posting an explicit status after Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in connection with the death of George Floyd.

Shortly after the verdict was handed down on Tuesday, Leblanc posted the words “B*** S***” to Facebook. In the comments, Leblanc wrote “F*** Floyd Appeal appeal not a fair trial.”

Taylor Police Chief John Blair confirmed that the department was notified about the Facebook post in an email from a concerned party.

“We took immediate action. It’s not appropriate,” Blair said. “A man lost his life. I neither know a police officer in public or private that supports what the former officer did to Mr. Floyd.”

Auxiliary officers in Taylor are unpaid and have no police powers. However, they represent the force during special events and are allowed to carry guns on the job.

A photo emailed to Scripps station WXYZ in Detroit shows Leblanc in uniform working an event in 2012 featuring former Detroit Pistons basketball star Isiah Thomas and along with two other police officers.

When asked if he though Leblanc’s comments were racist, Blair said he didn’t know Leblanc and did not wish to “label somebody a racist without truly knowing them.”

“I think it’s very insensitive. I think it’s very inappropriate and very unprofessional,” Blair said. “It’s not the image the city of Taylor nor the Taylor Police Department wants to convey.”

Leblanc declined an interview request and has since deleted his Facebook posts about Floyd.

This story was originally published by Jim Kiertzner on Scripps station WXYZ in Detroit.