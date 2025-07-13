AMBER ALERT: Tatiana Fuentes missing, reported to be "in imminent danger"

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho State Police (ISP) recently issued an Amber Alert in regards to the disappearance of 12-year-old Tatiana Fuentes in Idaho Falls.

Tatiana Fuentes has brown hair, brown eyes, and is wearing a white shirt, jean shorts, and possibly pink Air Jordan shoes. The Idaho Falls Police Department said in a Facebook post that they believe Fuentes left her home in the middle of the night with two adult men.

Fuentes was last seen at her home on July 12 around 11 p.m. She was not in her room the following morning.

She is believed to be "in imminent danger," according to a release from ISP.

ISP says that 18-year-old Marvin J. Godoy-Castillo is suspected of abducting Fuentes.

Godoy-Castillo is driving a 2012 Blue Ford Fusion with a silver front bumper and spoiler on the rear end with Texas Plates that read WBP6759. That vehicle was last observed in the Swan Valley area.

They are believed to be traveling in the direction of Idaho, Wyoming, or Colorado.