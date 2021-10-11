AMBER Alert issued out of Jerome County for 6-year-old boy

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a 6-year-old boy in Jerome County. The Jerome Police Department is looking for Kingston James Solis who was possibly abducted from the 300 block of East Ave 1 in Jerome.

Kingston is a 6-year-old boy with black hair and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and grey shoes. He had a black and red Avengers backpack and he is missing his front two teeth.

Idaho State Police

The alert is activated for all of Idaho, Malheur County, Lincoln, Montana and Spokane, Washington. Kingston is believed to be in danger.

Police say Kingston may be in the company of Lucy Elena Mendoza and they may be traveling in a white 2018 Kia Stinger with Idaho plate ROXIEE.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kingston, call 911 immediately.