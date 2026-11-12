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Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Pocatello

Police believe Jayleen, 14, was abducted and are asking anyone with information to call 911 immediately.
AMBER ALERT JAYLEEN
ISP - Missing Persons Alerts
AMBER ALERT JAYLEEN
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POCATELLO, Idaho — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Pocatello, Idaho, and who police believe was abducted.

Jayleen was last seen in the area of Park Avenue in Pocatello around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police describe Jayleen as a white female who stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and a nose piercing on the right side. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a gothic cross design, black pants and white shoes.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

AMBER ALERT JAYLEEN

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