Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Pocatello, Idaho, and who police believe was abducted.

Jayleen was last seen in the area of Park Avenue in Pocatello around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police describe Jayleen as a white female who stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and a nose piercing on the right side. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a gothic cross design, black pants and white shoes.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.