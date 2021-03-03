Menu

Watch
News

Actions

AMBER Alert canceled for missing 14-year-old from Bingham County

items.[0].image.alt
Idaho State Police
AMBER Alert ISP
Posted at 8:08 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 04:06:08-05

UPDATE: In a press release late Tuesday evening, Bingham County Sheriffs Office canceled the AMBER Alert. No additional details are known at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl from Bingham County.

Francine Corine Baird was last seen March 1 at 11 p.m. and is believed to be in imminent danger, according to Idaho State Police. Baird is described as a white female, 5-foot-4-inches tall, 104 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black or blue hoody and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 208-785-1234 or 911.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shine A Light