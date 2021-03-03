AMBER Alert canceled for missing 14-year-old from Bingham County

UPDATE: In a press release late Tuesday evening, Bingham County Sheriffs Office canceled the AMBER Alert. No additional details are known at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl from Bingham County.

Francine Corine Baird was last seen March 1 at 11 p.m. and is believed to be in imminent danger, according to Idaho State Police. Baird is described as a white female, 5-foot-4-inches tall, 104 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black or blue hoody and blue jeans.

14 YEAR OLD FEMALE ABDUCTED AND ENDANGERED BY UNKOWN SUSPECT IF SEEN PLEASE CALL 911 pic.twitter.com/eGU5520Azk — ISP Alerts (@ISP_Alerts) March 3, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call 208-785-1234 or 911.