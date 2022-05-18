Watch
AMBER Alert issued for 2 children in Nampa canceled

Posted at 8:49 PM, May 17, 2022
UPDATE: The AMBER Alert issued for two children abducted in Nampa is canceled.

Nampa Police announced the alert was canceled after the two children were found safe and James Casselman was taken into custody.

Original:

Idaho State Police activated the alert for 6-year-old Cayson Casselman and 8-year-old Zaiden Casselman. Cayson is described as a 4-foot white male with hazel eyes and brown hair. Police describe Zaiden as a 4-foot-5-inch white male with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police say the two boys were abducted in Nampa by a non-custodial father. Nampa Police believe the two boys are in danger.

Nampa Police describe the suspect, James Casselman, as a 27-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a 2009 Silver Ford Fusion with Idaho Plate 2CVC724.

Anyone with information on Cayson or Zaiden or James Casselman is asked to contact Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2206 or call 911.

