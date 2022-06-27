AMBER Alert issued for 2 children believed to be taken by babysitter

NAMPA, IDAHO — An AMBER Alert was issued Monday morning for two children police believe were taken by a babysitter who may be using drugs.

Police are looking for Malik Holmber, a 1-year-old male with brown hair and brown eyes weighing 35 lbs, and 11-month-old Sapphira Holmberg who has brown eyes and brown hair.

The suspect is described as 20-year-old Sierra Martinez, a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen driving a blue 2003 Honda Pilot with missing or stolen plates, according to ISP.

Nampa Police Department officers believe the two children are in danger, according to the alert.

Anyone with information on the two children is asked to call Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2206.