Amazon providing vaccines to employees in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — Amazon is getting on board to make it easier for their hundreds of employees to get vaccinated. They built a COVID-19 testing program from scratch when the pandemic began so employees had access to free testing.

The vaccination clinic is on-site, making it easy for employees to get their vaccine.

"I definitely feel that this is going to get us back to normal," said Micheal Clukey, an Amazon employee. "There is a lot of people who don't want to go out of their way to get the vaccination. Having it here at work where they can just come into work where they are already working and just come down and get it. It's going to make it a lot easier for them to get it as well."

Idaho News 6

The Nampa fulfillment center opened late last year after construction on the building started in October 2019. The facility allows Amazon to fulfill customer orders such as books, electronics and toys using robotic drive units.