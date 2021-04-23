Amazon donates 1,500 books to local elementary school to celebrate World Book Day

NAMPA, Idaho — Park Ridge Elementary school in Nampa received a donation of more than 1,500 books on Friday to kick off an emerging partnership with Amazon and celebrate World Book Day.

Amazon says they're looking for a number of ways to work with schools on the park ridge campus and hope to supply students at these schools with more resources in the future.

"It's amazing for our kids," said Rick Jordan, Principal of Park Ridge Treasure Valley Leadership Academy. "I mean, you saw how excited they were, and our kids are really motivated to learn, and just having that opportunity for more resources is invaluable."

A new middle school is opening up on campus in the fall, Amazon says the partnership could also lead to engineering mentorships as well as STEM and literacy programs.