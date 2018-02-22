Alzheimer's advocates fill Idaho Statehouse with purple

BOISE, Idaho - Lawmakers and Alzheimer's advocates were sporting the color purple throughout the Statehouse Thursday.

During the fifth annual Alzheimer's Advocacy Day, attendees urged legislators to increase Medicaid reimbursement for personal care service in assisted living facilities during the legislative budget setting process.

Constituents also shared personal perspectives on how the disease affects them and thanked lawmakers for their continued support.

"There's an estimated 24,000 people here in Idaho just with Alzheimer's Disease," Joel Loiacono, Alzheimer's Association Eastern Washington & Northern Idaho Regional Director, said. "That's more people than can fit in Bronco Stadium, so this has a huge impact on our state and on our nation."

At least five million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer's Disease. It's the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.