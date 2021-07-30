Alternative Baseball league recruiting players for Boise team

A new baseball league, the Alternative Baseball Organization is looking for players and volunteers in the Treasure Valley and throughout Idaho to play for the up-and-coming "Boise Bluebirds."

Taylor Duncan of Dallas, Georgia started his inclusive baseball league in 2016. Duncan has autism and created Alternative Baseball for people ages 15 and older who have special needs to help them develop different skills on and off the field.

“When I was much younger, I had speech issues, anxiety issues, and more that came with having autism. I wasn't able to participate in competitive sports due to the developmental delays, in addition to social stigma (preconceived ideas) from those who think what one with autism can and cannot accomplish,” Duncan said. With the help of my mom, teachers, mentors, and coaches who believed in me, I've gotten to where I am today in my life: To live with the goal to inspire, raise awareness, and acceptance for autism and special needs globally through the sport of baseball.”

According to Duncan, the team can finally start coming together as a manager for Boise’s Alternative Baseball team was just found and now the organization is looking for players.

It takes around six months to fill a full team, Duncan says, “due to the lack of catered services available in most areas for teens and adults with disabilities.”

Due to COVID-19, recruitment for the team will be virtual. Players can be of all experience levels. For more information, click here.