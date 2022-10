An alligator was caught in New Plymouth Thursday and taken in by Idaho Fish and Game.

According to Idaho Fish and Game, a New Plymouth resident was walking down a road Thursday night and saw something moving in the brush. After identifying the animal as an alligator, the resident caught the animal and held it until Fish and Game was able to retrieve it from them.

The Alligator is about 3 and a half feet long.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.