All Saint Alphonsus COVID-19 vaccine clinics now accepting walk-in patients

All Saint Alphonsus vaccine clinics will now accept walk-in patients.

The hospital system announced Thursday it will accept all patients for a COVID-19 vaccine, no appointment required. Vaccines will be administered at Saint Als mass vaccination site at The Village in Meridian on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are asked to arrive before 4 p.m.

The Saint Alphonsus Medical Group Elm Clinic in Caldwell is open for vaccinations from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Fruitland Health Plaza offers vaccines Sunday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments at both locations are still recommended but walk-ins are welcome, according to Saint Als.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available at the Meridian location, while Moderna is available in Fruitland and Caldwell.

The Saint Alphonsus clinic in Meridian is located at The Village at Meridian, 2260 N. Eagle Rd. The Caldwell clinic is at 315 E. Elm St., Suite 200 and the Fruitland Health Plaza is located at 910 NW 16th St., Suite 101 in Fruitland.