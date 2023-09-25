All fishing CLOSED in Snake River near Twin Falls due to quagga mussels

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — In an effort to further contain the spread of the quagga mussel infestation, all fishing in a portion of the Snake River has been CLOSED.

Snake River fishing areas impacted are between the Twin Falls Hydroelectric Dam/Power Plant downstream to Highway 46 bridge.

The closures are in place to allow the Idaho Fish & Game and the Idaho Department of Agriculture to continue to assess the infestation of the invasive mussel larvae and minimize the potential spread.

Boat access had already been closed in this area.

The closure is expected to end at 5:00pm on Friday, September 29.

Authorities have suggested anglers use alternate areas, including Oster Lakes in Hagerman, Freedom Park Pond in Burley, or Magic Reservoir in Blaine County.

A reminder has also been issued for any watercraft that had been in the Mid-Snake over the past 30 days to be fully decontaminated at an Idaho Dept. of Agriculture hot wash location. This decontamination is free of charge for all watercraft - including boats, kayaks, and paddleboards. Decontamination also applies to other devices used in the water, such as duck decoys, waders, and fishing tackle.

Hot wash locations can be found at the Twin Falls Visitors Center and Twin Falls County West and are open 7 days a week, 7am-7pm. It is not recommended that owners decontaminate their own equipment.

For more information about the fishing closure contact the Magic Valley Region at (208) 324-4359.

