CALDWELL, Idaho — All has been cleared at Caldwell City Hall.

Earlier today, the Caldwell Police Facebook post announced that a suspicious envelope was found at Caldwell City Hall, prompting authorities to evacuate the building.

Per Public Information Officer Char Jackson, a Nampa Police bomb-sniffing dog was brought to the area and has cleared the scene of danger.

The Caldwell City Hall is scheduled to re-open for business at 1:30pm.