Ali Rabe to step down, run for reelection in District 16

This article was originally published by Margaret Carmel in BoiseDev.

Boise will have a new face in the Senate in the 2022 legislative session.

On Friday, Sen. Ali Rabe, D-Boise, announced she was moving outside of District 17 and will not be able to finish her term in the Senate. However, she announced her candidacy for District 16, which is being vacated by Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise.

“For this upcoming session, even though I won’t have an official seat on the Senate floor, I pledge to work closely with my Democratic colleagues and legislators from across the aisle to carry on what I started this year: helping ensure everyone in our community can find a place to call home,” Rabe wrote in a Facebook post. “…The work I have started will be carried on through this next session. And when I am able to run again – hopefully soon – I will be knocking on doors like you’ve never seen. I hope you will join me.”

Rabe, the executive director of eviction prevention nonprofit Jesse Tree, said even though she won’t be serving in the Legislature she will hand over the three bills she drafted in preparation for the session on rental application fees and “removing barriers to affordable housing development.” She also met with legislators in recent months to discuss funding the Housing Trust Fund for the first time in 30 years, which she hopes will bear fruit when the regular session convenes in January.

The Democrats District 17 legislative committee will submit three names of potential replacements to Governor Brad Little and he will nominate a replacement after 15 days of receiving that list.