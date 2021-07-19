Alcohol sales at Albertsons Stadium to start this fall

Alcohol sales at Albertsons Stadium will begin this fall.

The sales will coincide with the 2021 season, Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced Monday. The change comes from a new policy passed by the Idaho State Board of Education in April 2020, allowing universities to make individual decisions on alcohol sales at athletic events.

“Our goal is to provide an elite fan experience on game day,” Dickey said in a statement. “Bronco Nation directly impacts our student-athletes, and ultimately, the outcome of games. My hope is that today's announcement continues to generate excitement and helps us fill the stadium.”

Alcohol will be sold at kiosks throughout the stadium and in the Fan Zone, as well as in a portion of the Ford Tailgate Zone on DeChevrieux Field, according to BSU Athletics. A clear bag policy will be implemented at the stadium and re-entry to the field will no longer be allowed. BSU will also launch a Drink Responsibly campaign around the stadium.