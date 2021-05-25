Albertsons Stadium to open full capacity for the 2021 football season

Boise State's Albertsons Stadium will welcome fans back at full capacity this fall.

BSU Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced the stadium will operate at full capacity for the 2021 season at a press conference Tuesday.

“We know we have great challenges ahead, but now we have some motivation too on top of our traditions to lead ourselves out of this pandemic, and the student athletes are going to come back next week to start training and they have a little extra juice knowing that their family and friends and that stadium is going to be full," said Head Coach Andy Avalos at the press conference.

The university also announced plans to host a movie night on The Blue sometime this summer, but no date has been set. Season tickets are now on sale and can be bought at broncosports.com or by calling the Athletic Ticket Office at 208-426-4737.