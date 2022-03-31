Albertsons Stadium to get one of largest video boards in the Mountain West

Boise State's Albertsons Stadium is set to install the largest video board in the Mountain West.

Boise State Athletics announced a $4.5 million donation from Melaleuca, a private health product manufacturer in Idaho Falls, will fund the new video board to be installed in the south end zone of Albertsons Stadium.

"Melaleuca’s investment in the fan experience is the most impactful enhancement at Albertsons Stadium in more than a decade,” Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey said in a statement. "This donation - the largest in the history of our department - goes far beyond the gameday impact; it signifies the impact our program has on our state, and we couldn’t be more appreciative that an Idaho company is investing back into Idaho’s flagship collegiate football program."

Largest video board in the Mountain West ➡️ COMING SOON



Thanks to Melaleuca's generous gift of $4.5M, the largest one-time facility gift in the history of Boise State Athletics, the new south end zone video board will be roughly 120 x 50 feet 👀



📰: https://t.co/wLkXwZ0jSK pic.twitter.com/Kz6utk8unJ — Boise State Broncos (@BroncoSports) March 31, 2022

The donation is the largest one-time facility gift in BSU's history, according to the department.

The new video board will be 120 feet wide and 50 feet tall. The board will be 6,000 square feet in total and around 1,800 square feet larger than the largest video board in the Mountain West.

The project needs approval from the State Board of Education. If approved, the university will partner with the Boise State University Foundation to pick a vendor to produce the board. A completion date is not yet set but is expected to be ready for the 2022 season.