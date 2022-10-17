Albertsons, Saint Alphonsus offering mobile and drive-through flu shot clinics

Albertsons and Saint Alphonsus Health Systems partnered to offer free flu shots at drive-through clinics ahead of flu season.

“This is expected to be a severe flu season, and the best way to protect yourself from the effects of the flu is to get a flu shot,” Dr. Patrice Burgess, MD, executive medical director at Saint Alphonsus, said in a statement. “The CDC recommends annual flu vaccinations for everyone 6 months and older, and October is the best time to get vaccinated. Older folks and young children are especially vulnerable to the flu, which is why I’m so pleased Saint Alphonsus is making it so easy to get a flu shot this year.”

Drive-through clinics will be available at the following Saint Alphonsus locations:

Meridian clinic at 3250 W. Cherry Lane

12th Avenue Family Medicine clinic at 1510 12th Ave. Road in Nampa

Albertsons pharmacies across southwest Idaho and eastern Oregon will also hold mobile flu shot clinics at Saint Alphonsus locations in Nampa, Boise, Fruitland, Baker City and Ontario. More information on those clinics is available on Saint Alphonsus' website.

Saint Alphonsus patients can also get their flu shot from their primary care physician. A flu shot clinic for pediatric patients will be hosted at the Mulvaney Pediatrics Clinic on the Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center campus in Boise.